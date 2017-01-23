Guys Destroy 18-Million-Year-Old Rock in Oregon

A couple of guys destroy an 18-million-year-old rock formation, a hotspot for Instagram photos and selfies, out of a misguided spite for what they considered a safety hazard for themselves and others.

They record the entire thing on video of them pushing and pulling on the formation until it collapsed

According to NPR reports, a couple of vandals foolishly destroyed an 18-million-year-old rock formation called the “Pestal Rock,” by pushing and pulling on the formation until it collapsed.

The guys reportedly did it out of a misguided spite, claiming they did it for safety reasons. They recorded the entire act on video.

Why Did They Do it?

Over 1.5 million people watched the video since it was uploaded just last week. After the pulling and pushing, one guy yelled “Got ‘em!’ when the rock finally collapsed.

Kalas approached the vandals in attempt to get an explanation from them.

“I asked them, you know, why they knocked the rock down, and the reply I got was: their buddy broke their leg earlier because of that rock,” Kalas told local affiliate KATU. “They basically told me themselves that it was a safety hazard, and that they did the world or Oregon a favor.”

It is true that the rock posed a safety risk to visitors.

The local park where the rock is located has been trying to keep people out of the area for decades, and posted warning signs and fencing around the area.

However, this didn’t seem to stop people.

As the local park investigates the area, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department can only fine the vandals $400 for the incident.

Vandalism of Other Rocks

Back in 2014, there was another incident where another group of guys destroyed a history rock formation in Utah, for which they were fined $2,000.