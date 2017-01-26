Groom charged with carrying out four rapes on his WEDDING DAY

A groom has been arrested and charged with allegedly carrying out four rapes on his wedding day. Twenty eight year old Derry Flynn McCann is set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Redbridge, London, next month to face the charges as well as a further charge of robbery.

He was arrested after a 24 year old woman was assaulted in Victoria Park in Hackney earlier this month. The victim is understood to have been grabbed and dragged into bushes in the park, before she was raped. Her attacker is also said to have demanded money from the woman.

Wedding Day

Met Police officers have confirmed that McCann has been charged and that he has already appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court. The alleged rapes are said to have happened on the same day that the suspect got married at The Vestry in Bromley-by-Bow, East London. His wife is understood to in the final stages of pregnancy.

McCann has not entered a plea to the charges yet. He has been remanded in custody until he appears in court again next month. After the rapes took place, detectives issued a description, saying they were hunting for a white man, in his thirties, who is 5ft 8ins tall and spoke with a London accent. They said that at the time of the offence, he was dressed in a grey hoodie, a black gillet, blue jeans and a pair of grey trainers. Full details of the alleged offences have not yet been released. However, it is understood that all four rape charges are in connection with one victim.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of the morning as the woman walked home through the park following a night out with friends. The suspect will be appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court with a hearing set for 16 Februar