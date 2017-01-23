Gordon Kaye ‘Allo ‘Allo Star Dies Aged 75

Gordon Kaye, best known for playing Rene in the BBC comedy series ‘Allo ‘Allo! has died in a care home aged 75.

The BAFTA-nominated English actor also appeared in other hit shows throughout his career including Coronation Street, Last of the Summer Wine, Emmerdale, and Are you Being Served?

In 1989 he released his autobiography in which he described himself as shy, gay, and overweight, and that he found confidence through acting.

Car Accident

Following the end of ‘Allo ‘Allo! he had not really made a TV appearance. He returned to the show in the 1990s after being seriously hurt in a car accident. An advertising board was blown through the windscreen of his car during a storm.

He was last seen on television in the 1994 sketch show, Revolver.

‘Allo Allo! was written by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft. It ran for ten years beginning in 1982. The series was a comedy set in World War Two in Nazi-occupied France. Part of the appeal of the show was how it “butchered” the languages.

In the show, he played cafe owner Rene, who unwittingly became involved in the resistance movement.

One of the long-running jokes was his character hiding a painting often referred to as “The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies” inside a garlic sausage.

Among his other acting appearances, Kaye starred in the soap opera Coronation Street playing the nephew of Elsie Tanner, Bernard Butler. He played the part from 1969 to 1970.

Early Days

Before Kaye broke into the acting world, his first brush with fame came in 1965 when he interviewed The Beatles while working in hospital radio.

While working in a tractor factory he signed up for a radio play directed by playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn. He was impressed with Kaye’s ability and he suggested he audition for a theatre company and his career was launched.

Tributes have come in from all surviving co-stars.