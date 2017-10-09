Google Launches New Daydream View VR

Google, the search major, revealed the latest Daydream View VR headset in San Francisco at a roll out event this week. The firm has now declared that the handset will go on sale in India beginning next month. The Google Daydream View VR headset will be obtainable in Charcoal color and will be solely obtainable at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart beginning next month. With Daydream View VR headset consumers can experience live events, sports, and more in panoramic 360-degree view.

The latest Google Daydream View VR comes with high presentation lenses, which states to provide better image quality and broader field of view. It encompasses a two-one premium fabric that makes the gadget light and soft. The gadget comes with the similar controller that provides some fundamental features similar to that of the previously launched Daydream View. Having a weight of 261 Grams, the headset has a dimension of 167.8 mm x 117.1 mm x 100.2 mm and is supported by a 2200 mAh battery.

It features a devoted slot that holds a removable head strap and the controller. The gadget is well-matched with lately rolled out Google Pixel XL 2, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and the Moto Z2 handsets. In addition to this, Google Pixel XL, ZTE Axon 7, Google Pixel, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Moto Z, Porsche Design Mate 9, and Asus Zenfone AR are the handsets that give support to Daydream. All of this totals up to a sum of11 smartphones.

The company also rolled out its Google Pixel XL 2 and Google Pixel handset at the similar event. The handset will start for pre-order beginning this month in India. The Pixel 2 will have a price tag of Rs 70,000 and Rs 61,000 for the 128 GB and 64 GB storage versions respectively in the country. The larger-screen Pixel 2 XL will have a price tag of Rs 82,000 for the 128 GB storage version and Rs 73,000 for 64 GB storage version. The handsets will be completely obtainable online beginning next month on Flipkart.