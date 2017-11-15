Global Wax Market Report 2017-2022 Sinopec Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol, Lukoil, Shell, Nippon, Westlake Chemical, Petrobras

Send an Inquiry/Reqest for sample: sales@marketresearchstore.com

This report splits Wax. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Wax industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Sinopec Limited (China)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Sasol (ZA)

Lukoil (Russia)

Shell (Netherlands)

Nippon (Japan)

Westlake Chemical

Petrobras (Brazil)

Total (France)

Rosneft (Russia)

IGI Wax (US)

Clariant (China)

ROMONTA (Germany)

Main Regions

? United States

? Europe

? Germany

? United Kingdom

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Russia

? Netherland

? Poland

? Others

? China

? Japan

? India

? Southeast Asia

? Others

Main Product Type

by Product Category

? Petroleum and Mineral Wax

? Synthetic Wax

? Natural Wax

Main Applications

? Candles

? Packaging

