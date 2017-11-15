Global Printer Market Report 2017-2022 HP, Lexmark, Epson, Canon, Brother, Dell

Send an Inquiry/Reqest for sample: sales@marketresearchstore.com
This report splits Printer by Printer Output Color, Maximum Print Resolution, Pages per Minute, and Price. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Printer industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Key Players of Printer
HP(US)
Lexmark(US)
Epson(Japan)
Canon(Japan)
Brother(Japan)
Dell(US)
OKI(Japan)
Samsung(Korea)
Star Micronics(Japan)
Xerox(US)
Ricoh(Japan)
Zebra(US)
Citizen America(US)
Gprinter(China)
Lenovo(China)
Deli(China)
LG(Korea)
TOSHIBA(Japan)
SHARP(Japan)
Xprinter(China)
Aibao(China)
TSC(China)
QIRUI(China)
Jolimark(China)
GODEX(Taiwan,China)
Grozziie(China)
Zonerich(China)
Kuaimai(China)
BIXOLON(Korea)
Kodak(US)
SONY(Japan)
Alienware(US)
Dascom(China)
Fujitsu(Japan)
HPRT(China)
MDLogic(China)
MEMOBIRD(China)
KYOCERA(Japan)
PANTUM(China)
Honeywell(US)
Key Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Key Product Type
Printer Market, by Printer Output Color
Color
Monochrome
Printer Market, by Maximum Print Resolution
300 DPI
360 DPI
600 DPI
1200 DPI
2400 DPI
4800 DPI
Others
Printer Market, by Pages per Minute
10 PPM & Under
11 to 20 PPM
21 to 30 PPM
31 to 40 PPM
41 PPM & Up
Printer Market, by Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
Key Consumers (End User)
Printer Market, by Consumer
Home
Commercia
