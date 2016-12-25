France Opens the World’s First Small Solar Road

A village in Normandy, France, opens a kilometer-long road covered in solar panels in order to power the streetlights on the road. This makes it the first solar-powered road in the world. The project cost around $5.2 million and five years to finish.

The Road

On Wednesday, the French Ecology Minister Segolene Royal opened the solar-powered road called Wattway in Tourouvre-au-Perche in Normany, France. Tourouvre-au-Perche is a tiny municipality that was only established last January.

The 3,400 residents in the 93.76 km2 town will be celebrating its anniversary this January under the street lights running on the energy created from the solar-powered road.

For the sake of withstanding traffic, the solar panels are coated with a clear silicon resin. They were also tested in four car parks across the country before it was installed.

The French government is working with Colas, the manufacturer of the solar panels, in order to possibly install more panels on another 1,000 kilometers of road in France. However, Colas needs to find a way to lower the costs for mass production.

The Future

This idea opens the door for many more creative methods for generating clean and renewable energy, a result that will not go unnoticed. However, some experts worry that it likely won’t work as expected. This has caused critics to be quick to jump to disapproval of the idea to begin with.

“It is, without a doubt, a technical advance, but in order to develop renewables there are other priorities [that are greater than] a gadget of which we are more certain of the fact that it is very expensive than the fact that it works,” says VP of Network for Energetic Transition (CLER) Marc Jedliczka.

Criticisms

One of the criticisms is that the road panels are installed flat rather than slightly angled like the ordinary layout of solar panels. This is said to cause a serious dip in the expected efficiency.

Royal said that the project is worth a shot even though it “it takes advantage of large swathes of road infrastructure already in use…to produce electricity without taking up new real estate.”

Many experts remind the public that science works through trial and error. Shutting down an idea before definitive answers are reached would be self-defeating.

This is specifically why France decided to give it a shot to see if it’s possible to make the roads work somehow, even if they don’t seem too promising in the beginning.