First Direct Train Service Connecting China and the UK Opens in London

The first direct train service between China and the UK arrives in Barking, east London, crossing 10 countries -7,400 miles- on a 17-day journey, making it the longest train track in the world. This will hopefully improve trade between both countries.

The train started running on January 3rd, and just arrived in London from the Yiwu City in China’s Zhejiang Province.

The New Train

The East Wind service is run by Yiwu Timex Industrial Investments. The train contains approximately $4 million of clothes, and other commodities from factories in the Chinese city of Yiwu.

The trip is said to be quicker than a container ship, and half the price of a flight between the two countries.

Comments on the New Train

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “This is great news for the borough and London.

It’s a sign of Barking and Dagenham being at the epicentre of the capital’s eastward shift. You could say it’s the rising east meets the far East.”

Both the Chinese and the British Governments hope the new route will increase trade between China and the UK, since transporting goods by rail is quicker than by boat and cheaper than by airfreight.

This expansion is part of Chinese president Xi Jinping’s “One Belt, One Road” plan to increase the country’s trade links and “revive the ancient Silk Road route.”

The choice of naming the train “The East Wind” comes from a saying by a former Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong: “The East Wind shall prevail over the West.”