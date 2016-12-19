Ed Farmer dies During Initiation for University Society

After excessive drinking at an initiation party, 20-year-old Ed Farmer, a student at Newcastle University was rushed to the hospital and put on life support until he died the next day.

Farmer was partaking in a fraternity initiation, where students are usually drinking excessively and dared to perform dangerous or embarrassing challenges.

Over the past decade or more, Universities have been trying to get a hold of these events after many injuries and sometimes death have ensued from them. In 2006, Gavin Britton, an 18-year-old Exeter student, died after drinking the equivalent of over three bottles of wine.

Reports

According to one Newcastle student, who asked to remain anonymous: “It was the Argic (agriculture) Society he was on his initiation for. Though that was not actually his course, he just joined the society because his friends did.”

Another one said: “Apparently it was part of a society initiation. He got really drunk and they… didn’t realize he had stopped breathing until it was too late.”

Farmer’s father quoted: ““You have undoubtedly proved to each and every one of us that there is such a thing as ‘the guy who has it all’ – the intelligence, the humour, the looks and the personality. Not many people can challenge a position like that. Thank you for all the memories.”

He added: “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital and university who have supported them throughout this time.

Many friends took to social media to mourn his death:

Barney Carr: “Gone too soon lad. You lit up all our lives, we’ll miss you down here. RIP you legend.”

Jonny Hedley: ‘It’s been an absolute pleasure knowing you.”