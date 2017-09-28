Eastern Touch Of Dussehra

In the eastern parts of India, to be specific West Bengal, Dussehra or the Vijayadashmi celebrations are done with great pomp. During this time, West Bengal celebrates the Durga Puja with great devotion and spirituality.

Visarjan of Idol

In East India, Vijayadashmi or Dussehra that is celebrated on the tenth day after the Navratri is the day when the Durga Puja festivities come to an end. On this day, the huge grand idol of Goddess Durga along with her children Kartik and Ganesha are submerged into the river or the nearby ponds. The statutes of the Goddess are placed in the huge pandals from the sixth day. On the day of the Dussehra, these splendid idols are submerged into the river. The idols are carried by the members of the pandals accompanied by huge processions that comprise several singers, drum percussionists along with a huge number of devotees. The significance of the visarjan is that it symbolizes that Goddess Durga along with her children is returning to Lord Shiva, her husband, on the Mount Kailash.

Sindur Khela

In West Bengal, it is the most celebrated festival wherein huge amount of bhogs are made and the people perform the dhunuchi dance on the dhaak beats. There is a special custom that is followed by the people especially the married women in the state of West Bengal that is the Sindur Khela which is unique to this state. In this, on the day of the Visarjan, all the married women put colors on each other with sindoor (vermilion). This act or custom is highly auspicious as the women consider that playing with sindoor will provide them marital bliss. In addition, on this day, the relatives and the friends come along and visit each other’s places, to exchange wishes and gifts.

While most of the attention is grabbed by the Kolkata’s public Durga Pujas there is also a less popular experience of celebration found in the customary ‘Bonedi Bari’ pujas that are held in the city’s old extravagant mansions such as the Rani Rashmoni Bari and Sovabazar Raj Bari.