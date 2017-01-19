Donald Trump and Melania touch down in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration

Donald Trump and his family have touched down in Washington DC ahead of the entrepreneur being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Mr Trump and his family arrived in the capital, before heading to the Trump hotel in Washington.

Following a quick luncheon appearance, the Trump family headed to Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump laid the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns in tribute to American’s fallen soldiers. His wife Melania and most of his family also attended the ceremony, including Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump.

After landing in Washington, the Trump family were seen landing at Joint Base Andrews, with Mr Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron leading them off the jet. Mr Trump’s two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr, meanwhile will only be in Washington for the weekend to see their father sworn in, before they head back to New York where they will be running the Trump organization for the period of time that Mr Trump is in the White House. Donald Jr has already tweeted about what a surreal experience they are having.

First lady

Earlier, Ivanka gave an interview in which she talked about speculation that she would effectively be the first lady once her father became president. She said: “I think its an inappropriate observation. There’s one first lady and she’ll do remarkable things.” She also said she found such comments sexist, as there seemed to be a suggestion that two women could not have powerful roles within Mr Trump’s administration.

Ivanka also said that she is friends with former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, despite the rivalry between their parents. She said she will be speaking to Ms Clinton about how to deal with the high profile which comes from having a parent in the White House. As many as 900,000 people are expected to turn out for Mr Trump’s inauguration ceremony.