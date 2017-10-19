Do These Things Instead Of Bursting Firecrackers On This Diwali 2017

Everyone around can feel the level of excitement among people as the biggest celebration, festival of lights, Diwali 2017, is here. If you are the one who has chosen not to burn crackers this year, then we would be happy to suggest you few things that can be done to celebrate this special occasion. We know that the crackers burnt during the festival create a thick smog cloud polluting the environment. So, to add a bit from your side, try to avoid reaching the cracker box after the Diwali puja. Here’s what you can do.

Think Green

In preference to clogging the air with damaging firecrackers, turn over things around. You can do this by planting a sapling with your friends and family. Also, rather than giving gifts that might end up getting carried forward on to others, present them a plant. Certainly, no one would mind a little greenery in their homes, right?

Fam Jam

There are so many activities to be done other than spending money on several things on Diwali. Get your family and lift out your voice together on few Bollywood numbers. Antakshri or Karaoke—the choice is yours. Make some sound (not pollution) and allow the filmy fever to captivate you all!

What’s On The Cards

If you are good enough at playing cards, then you can use this talent to make some additional money. You can arrange a taash party for your family and friends and get cracking. However, if you do not have the expertise, then perhaps a game of monopoly with actual money is more of your thing.

Spread The Joy

If you want to do something good for others then try to share the joyfulness of Diwali with the ones not privileged as us to enjoy. Spend time with the deprived kids in your neighborhood, get sweets for them, or even new clothes. The best thing one can do is providing education to the needy; so think about gifting books or paying for the education of a kid. You can also motivate your family and friends to join in.

Do you have any more ideas? Feel free to share them with us.

Wish you all a happy and safe Diwali!!