Diwali 2017 Day 3: Naraka Chaturdashi

Naraka Chaturdashi in 2017

After the celebrations of Dhanteras comes the Naraka Chaturdashi. It is celebrated a day before the main Diwali is celebrated. In 2017, Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated on 18th October. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the month of Ashwin. This day is celebrated in order to abolish the evil from one’s life.

Story of Narak Chaturdashi

The story behind the Narak Chaturdashi is that in the past there was a king named Ranti Deva who was very spiritual and clever. He served the poor people and was involved in the religious works but one day the God of Death, Yama, appeared to him. He was there to take away the kings soul to the hell. But the king was surprised to hear that his soul was being taken to hell as he had no sins when he questioned the God about it, he answered that once he had left a priest hungry from his doorstep which was a sin that he had done. The king prayed to Yama to grant him a year of life more to repent which was granted. In that one year, the king visited many priests and asked them for a solution. The solution that they suggested was to keep fast on the day of Narak Chaturdashi and offer food to the priests and apologize for your past mistakes. Thus in order to apologize for your past mistakes and to free yourself from all the sins, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated.

The other story that is related with the Naraka Chaturdashi is the killing of the Narakasura by the Lord Vishnu.

The Ritual that is followed on Naraka Chaturdashi day

The important ritual that is done on the day of Narak Chaturdashi is people wake up early in the morning before the sun rises, apply aromatic oils on their body and head and take the holy bath which is known as the Abhyang Snan. It is believed that the person who fails to do this ritual on this day will go to hell. The alternative names for Narak Chaturdashi are Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas, Kali Chaudas, or Roop Chaturdashi.