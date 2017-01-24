Daughter of Michael Jackson says her Father was Murdered

Paris Jackson, daughter of iconic singer Michael Jackson has claimed her father was murdered, and she revealed how she contemplated suicide after she was raped as a teenager in a Rolling Stone magazine interview.

In the interview, she spoke of how her father said people were out to get him and they were going to kill him.

Paris Jackson, 18, was eleven when her father died from cardiac arrest in 2009. Prescription drugs were thought to be the cause. His personal physician Dr Conrad Murray was convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison.

In the interview, Paris Jackson, said she does blame Murray, but believes something that is not the whole story and wants justice for her father.

She said, “It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***.”

Raped as a Teenager

In the interview, she revealed she was raped by a stranger who was much older than her when she was 14 years old.

This led her to drug addiction and depression. She said that she would often self-harm and made suicide attempts. In 2013 her self-harm became known after she was hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

Jackson revealed that she was prescribed the same medication as her father but is not on any form of medication now and just smokes menthol cigarettes.

As she was homeschooled, she struggled to fit in when she attended private school in the seventh grade. She attended a therapeutic school in Utah for her sophomore years and this helped her to become a different person.

In the future, she wants to forge a career as a model and actor despite being the heir to her father’s fortune.