Data Shows 2016 could be the Warmest Yet

Data from the British Met Office and NASA shows that last year could have been the warmest on record.

Data shows that temperatures went up by 0.07 degrees Celsius, edging it past 2015.

According to scientists, the main reason was human CO2 emissions although the El Nino weather phenomenon played a role too.

The new data has not come to shock to scientists. They were predicting as early as May that 2016 was the warmest yet.

NASA has stated that 2016 was the warmest year. Records began in 1880.

“Warming mostly due to the increasing greenhouse gases.”

NASA’s Dr Gavin Schmidt said, “2015 has been the warmest year on record up until now, so 2016 has just beaten that and it’s beaten that by about 0.1- 0.12 of a degree Celsius, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but in terms of the year to year variations it’s actually huge.

“And so this is a very clear record that we’re seeing, is driven mainly by changes in the tropical Pacific where we had an El Niño event that produced a lot of warmth. But we’ve also seen long-term trends in warming mostly due to the increasing greenhouse gases.”

Unusual warmth in the Arctic also contributed to the temperature rise.

University of Reading’s, Prof Ellie Highwood, “We understand the contribution El Niño makes fairly well and we’ve seen it many times.

“But even if you take that contribution away, we would expect 2015 and 2016 to still be the warmest years we’ve seen, so a majority of it is coming from global warming and the greenhouse effect.”

2016 the Warmest Year on Record

Meteorological agencies around the world all agree that 2016 is the warmest on record.

Paul Taalas, from the World Meteorological Organisation said, “We have also broken sea ice minimum records in the Arctic and Antarctic.

“The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the global average. The persistent loss of sea-ice is driving weather, climate and ocean circulation patterns in other parts of the world. We also have to pay attention to the potential release of methane from melting permafrost.”