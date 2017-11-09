Cyclist Loses Her Job After She Gave President Trump The Finger

While Juli Briskman was cycling on the road near President Donald Trump’s golf club, without thinking twice she gave the President the middle finger when motorcades passed her.

50-year-old Juli, a democrat and mother of two said, “My blood started to boil when I saw him passing by. I was thinking, damn! He is in the golf course again.”

The obscene gesture was captured by photographer of the White House, Brendan Smialowski, who was riding along President Donald Trump’s other security personnel. This captured image went viral quickly. Now, this photograph has costed the single mother her job.

About 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of the White House is President Donald Trump’s, “Trump National Golf Club.” The president had gone there to play golf. This Golf Club lies on the banks of the Potomac River. Juli lives near the Golf Club and like always, she was out for a bike ride on Saturday, when a group of black SUV’s drove by.

Brendan Smialowski, one of the motorcades of White House said he always keeps his camera ready to shoot, and that is how he was able to capture the sight on that day. You never know what you might see, and so I always keep my camera ready to shoot. Although gestures from passerby, a thumb up or middle finger are quite common. But in this case, Juli Briksman knew well who was inside the car. After the group of security personals passed her, she cycled faster and caught them when they stopped at a red light.

She managed to catch up to the speed of the motorcades, the moment they passed her to show her feelings the tenacity of the cyclist made her unique, Brendan Smialowski said. This captured photograph showed back of Briksman, with her left arm out and middle finger up.

The photo went viral all over internet. Julie realized it soon and very proudly she posted it on Facebook as her profile picture, and also posted it on twitter pages. Trump is aware of this viral image or not is not known, but the image was certainly not liked by Julie’s bosses. Julie Briskman, a marketing officer was told three days later that she had to go.

Her bosses told her, “We are separating from you. You cannot have ‘obscene’ things on your social media,” and so the gesture that I had shown Trump’s car they are calling it as obscene. Julie said.