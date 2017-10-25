Congress Taunts BJP On Wavering GST For Farmers

18% Goods and Services Tax has been waived off by BJP Government in Gujarat. This GST was for the farmers who had to pay for the drip irrigation system. BJP announced that the tax will be paid by Gujarat Green Revolution Company, which is operated by state government. It will benefit lakhs of state farmers and will cost 78 Crore to government.

Opposition party, Congress pointed out that the move has come out just before the assembly election. Alpesh Thakore, a young congress leader who has just joined the party tweeted, “Just before the elections, waiving off tax for selected farmers will not work, if you want to help the farmers then waive off loans of 74,000 farmers of Gujrat.”

In an aggressive campaign, Rahul Gandhi, congress vice-president, asked the voters of Gujarat to reject BJP’s appeal saying that the new tax introduced by Narendra Modi’s Government GST has brought huge amount of losses to the traders business. Rahul Gandhi named GST as the Gabbar Sing Tax naming it after the famous character of movie Sholay.

Rahul Gandhi, with the help of this rally in Gujarat, wants to gather support from communities like Dalits, Patels, and other backward classes. He also wants to take support of small traders and farmers. All these groups are very upset with BJP’s new tax policy and hence Rahul Gandhi grabbed this opportunity and tried to take them on their side taking their support for congress.

The central government made various chances in GST addressing the issues that small traders and business owners raised. Today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted worrying BJP would lose support in Gujrat, “delayed filing of GST returns fine would be waived off for August and September.

In October, Gujarat Government announced projects worth 18,000 Crore, a 600-crore ferry service connecting Saurashtra and south Gujrat. Also, it announced that it would provide interest-free farmers loan up to 3 Lakh, which would benefit 25 Lakh farmer.

Gujarat election dates are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be in December sometime. The congress party has accused BJP to be pressuring the Election Commission to delay the process.

The commission had recently reported decision dates for Himachal Pradesh however not Gujarat, which the Congress said strays from the act of declaring survey dates together for states whose get together terms end inside a couple of long stretches of each other. The terms of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh congregations end two weeks separated in January.

Earlier this month election dates for Himachal Pradesh but not Gujarat were announced by the commission. Congress said this deviates from the practice of announcing poll dates together for states whose assembly terms end within a few months of each other.

BJP has criticized the allegation of congress that they are influencing the election commission. Gujarat Government had requested the panel to allow them to finish the rehabilitation and relief work for those who were affected by the floods.

Gujarat election dates will be announced any day now.