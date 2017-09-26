Check out some astounding Dandiya nights in Mumbai this Navratri

Navratri has started and will last until 29 September. The Mumbaikars are all ready to groove on the beats of the Dandiya.

So here are some of the places that you can visit in Mumbai to rejoice your soul with some outstanding Dandiya nights events.

Kora Kendra Navratri 2017

The Kora Kendra Navratri event has been taking place for thirteen years and it is organized by the Naidu Club. More than 2 Lakh people visit this place every year and more than 30,000 people come here everyday.

Date: 21 Sept to 30 Sept 2017

Time: 7:20 pm to 11:55 pm

Venue Details: Kora Kendra Ground 1, SV Road, and Link Road, Borivali West

Ticket prices: Rs 360; For VIP pass Rs 6300.

Raas Leela Navratri 2017

The Raas Leela Navratri 2017 event at Borivali West is open to all. Popular music artists such as Musa Paik and Neeta Parikh are performing in this event.

Date: 21 Sept to 30 Sept 2017

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Venue Details: Maitri lawn, adjacent to Anandi Bai Kale College, Saibaba Mandir Road, Saibaba Nagar, Borivali West

Ticket prices: Kids up to 6 Years old have free entries.

Ruparel Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2017

The queen of Dandiya “Falguni Pathak” is performing in the Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017. This year the Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017 event is held at the Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex which is spread across 13 Acres. This is the biggest ground in Maharashtra and it is the second time that Falguni Pathak is performing here.

Date: 21 Sept to 30 Sept 2017

Time: 7 pm onwards

Venue Details: Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali

Ticket prices: 700 Rs. onwards.

Radiance Dandiya

The Radiance Dandiya celebration will be hosted by Hotel Sahara Star which is located in the Vile Parle, Mumbai. The arrangementis completely luxurious and air-conditioned so if you want to party after midnight too it is a good option. The facilities provided by the organizers are shopping stalls, contests, VIP zone, and VIP zone. The orchestra band DrumBeats is performing.

Date: 21 Sept to 30 Sept 2017

Time: 7 pm onwards

Venue Details: Hotel Sahara Star, Airport Road, near the Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Ticket prices: 700 Rs. per head and 6000 Rs. for season tickets.

RangiloRe with Parthiv Gohil

Famous music artist and performer Parthiv Gohil is performing on the RangiloRe Navratri event.

Date: 21 Sept to 29 Sept 2017

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Venue Details: Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Ticket prices: 300 Rs. onwards.