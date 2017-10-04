Buyback Option of Reliance on iPhones Might Drive Apple’s Presence In India

Reliance of India claimed last week that users of its Jio telecoms provider who purchase the newest models of Apple iPhone from partner shops might trade them back at a guaranteed cost in a year, a decision that might assist the U.S. tech company extend in the country.

The scheme, which came at the time of the season of Indian festival when optional spending characteristically rises, guarantees users purchasing iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X models via Jio that they will receive 70% of the cost back post a year of usage. In addition to possibly rising sales of Apple in India, the decision might also attract more high-paying users to the network of Jio.

California-located Apple is eager to trade more iPhones in the country, one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, but the high price of its smartphones has kept higher-end models, in specific, out of the reach of millions of users in India. The contract with an oil-to-telecoms company, Reliance, is the latest effort of Apple to develop in competitive smartphone market of India, analogous to the way it drove sales in nations such as the United States by associating with network operators to subsidize the price of the iPhone.

Having a price tag of Rs 64,000 (almost $980), the upfront price of the iPhone 8 is still huge, and some stay skeptical that a buyback scheme will do much to drive market share of Apple in India where iPhone consumers can already simply resell old models of iPhones for 50–60% of their price in the 2nd-hand market. “More affordable and older iPhones will still make for a mass of sales for Apple in India,” claimed an analyst at a well-known tech research company. “People need their handsets but not essentially the most expensive and the latest ones.”

This is the 1st time such a huge buyback scheme has been offered in India for an iPhone, Akash Ambani, the son of the richest man in India and chairman of Reliance Mukesh Ambani, claimed to the media last week in Mumbai when revealing the deal.