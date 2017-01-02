British Traveller Stacey Tierney Found Dead in Melbourne Gentlemen’s Club

British traveller, Stacey Tierney, 29, has been found dead in an exclusive gentlemen’s club in Australia, where it is believed she had worked.

It is understood that Miss Tierney, who moved to Australia three years ago, was partying with a group of men after the club had closed.

According to reports the men fled the club after the fitness instructor died without reporting it, and her body was not discovered until twelve hours later.

A friend, named Ashley said, “I personally hope someone is charged for this. I’d like to see them punished. I told her not to work there. I thought it was a bit dodgy.”

Australian police are currently investigating her death and the Daily Mail Australia has approached Dreams Gentlemen’s Club for a comment.

When she first moved to Australia she first lived in Brisbane before moving to Melbourne last year. She taught spinning and Zumba classes and had ambitions of training to become a nurse.

She has been described by her family as a “free spirit” and do not know how she died. The family launched a Gofundme appeal to raise money to bring her body back home. It hit its £10,000 target in a few days.

The Gofundme post read, “As some of you may know we sadly lost our beautiful Stacey on Monday. Stacey was living her life to the full in Australia and she has made a huge impact on everyone who knew her.

“At the moment her family are still in shock and are trying to get their heads around what has happened. This page is being set up in honour of Stacey.

“The aim is to raise funds to bring her home to give her a send of fit for a princess. On behalf of her mum Michelle and her sisters Stephanie, Kristie, and Kelly-Anne and the rest of her family we would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence.”

Currently, there is no cause of death known or that her death was suspicious.