British Ambassador to the EU Quits due to Government’s ‘Muddled Thinking’

Sir Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the EU has resigned from the position of EU ambassador unexpectedly. His resignation has been welcomed by pro-Brexit groups, in contrast to the Remain camp.

Mr Rogers announced his resignation yesterday, shocking his staff and government. In his resignation letter he stated that the government needed to hear, “unvarnished”, and “uncomfortable” views over Europe.

He wrote, “I hope you will continue to challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking and that you will never be afraid to speak the truth to those in power.

“I hope that you will support each other in those difficult moments where you have to deliver messages that are disagreeable to those who need to hear them.”

The letter was posted on The Times website. Prime Minister Theresa May has often come under attack for having no real plan, and not knowing what to do over Brexit. The letter has been interpreted by some as a thinly veiled attack on the British government.

Mr Rogers position was coming to an end in November, where it is believed his role as ambassador was not going to be renewed. Diplomatic sources have been rumoured as saying that Mr Rogers earlier than planned departure was due to the fact he was going to be asked to leave sooner rather than later.

The Brexit department is rumoured to be baffled that Mr Rogers did not leave when David Cameron resigned due to Brexit defeat.

Conservative Tory MP Jacob Rees Mogg, speaking to the press, said, “It is crucial that whoever represents us in Brussels is wholly committed to Brexit.

“Sadly the impartiality of the civil service came into question during the referendum campaign which made the position of the highly intelligent Sir Ivan difficult.”

Although playing down his resignation, Mr Rogers, it has been suggested that Mr Rogers left due to overt interference from government ministers.