Brexit: Britain to Continue Making EU Payments

MS May stated: ‘What’s important is that, when we leave the European Union, people want to ensure that it’s the British government that decides how taxpayers’ money is spent’ PA

Statements

Theresa May hinted clearly that Britain would still pay the EU budget succeeding Brexit, despite the risk of “betraying voters”.

Hitherto the Prime Minister refused to disclose further details with the MPs in regards to Ms May’s Brexit strategy during last week’s EU summit.

However what Ms May did stress on was her end game of securing “the best possible deal” as well as her willingness to continue covering the expenses of the EU budget, possibly to ease the transition of the exit.

A move likely to land Ms May under pressure with Brexit supporters who have been previously promised that £350m a week more will be given to the NHS instead.

Conservative backbencher Philip Davies went so far as to say: “Will the Prime Minister make a pledge that, when we leave the EU, we will not paying any money into the EU budget? Surely even contemplating that will be contemplating betraying what people voted for?”.

Ms May denied to grant such a pledge, saying instead: “What’s important is that, when we leave the European Union, people want to ensure that it’s the British Government that decides how taxpayers’ money is spent.”

On Thursday other EU leaders held a meeting in Brussels to discuss matters on Brexit which lead to the refusal of Ms May’s request for haste decision on expat rights following Brexit until early next year when Article 50 is expected to be invoked.

Furthermore the Prime Minister has been cautioned of a £50bn “Brexit bill” – due to outstanding liabilities – would be brought up in negotiations as a major priority.

Per contra the Commons, voiced by right-wing Tory backbenchers, encouraged Ms May to proceed with her strategy as soon as possible.

Peter Lilley, the former Conservative Cabinet minister, demanded a speedy departure claiming that every week under the EU costs the Britain £250m.

Pat McFadden, a pro-EU labour MP heavily criticized Ms May’s refusal to provide further details of her economic Brexit strategy.

He went on to say: “The Prime Minister’s New Year’s resolution must be to give more information to Parliament and the people about what the Government actually wants from Brexit.

“With the deadline for triggering Article 50 fast approaching, it is crucial that the Government presents a proper Brexit plan to Parliament in short order in the New Year.”