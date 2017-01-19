Blonde-Haired Moth Named After Donald Trump

A new blonde-haired species of moth with blonde hair was officially named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, due to its uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump’s hairdo.

The scientist did this in honor of the upcoming president and in hopes that this would promote conservation of the US’s fragile ecosystems.

The species was also noted to have comparatively smaller genitalia.

The New Species

The new moth species was described in the online journal Zookeys this week. It has a wingspan of around 7-12 millimeters and is found in Arizona, California and Mexico’s Baja California, in the same area Trump plans to build his “Mexican border wall.”

The new species was discovered by the evolutionary biologist, Dr Vazrick Nazari. When he was looking through a collection of moths from the genus Neopalpa, he noticed a particular difference among a certain group of moths which didn’t match the criteria for previously known species.

One difference is that these moths had “comparatively smaller” genitalia than its closest relative N. neonata.

After using DNA barcoding analysis and catalogs from several natural history institutions, Nazari found that they were in fact a separate species.

According to Nazari, he named the species after trump as an honor to him and due to its uncanny Donald Trump-esque hair.

He also said that he hopes this would get people to become more interested about insects to help “promote conservation efforts for America’s microfauna.”

“The discovery of this distinct micro-moth in the densely populated and otherwise zoologically well-studied southern California underscores the importance of conservation of the fragile habitats that still contain undescribed and threatened species, and highlights the paucity of interest in species-level taxonomy of smaller faunal elements in North America,” Nazari said.

Nazari also tweeted: “So I named a species after @realDonaldTrump. Maybe now he’ll make conservation of fragile US ecosystems a priority?”

President Names For Species

This isn’t the first time a species was named after a US president. George W. Bush has a slime beetle, Ronald Reagan a wasp and Bill Clinton has a fish.

Barack Obama has nine species names, holding a record for most species named after him.