Bixby 2.0 Overtakes Amazon Alexa In An Automation Race

Samsung has declared that it is updating its digital assistant, Bixby, and making it accessible for a variety of linked gadgets, setting up a conflict with Alexa of Amazon and others battling for dominance in artificial intelligence. The electronics major of South Korea, which is the biggest handset maker in the world, last year rolled out Bixby but only for its personal flagship Galaxy smartphones. The new Bixby 2.0 will be available to developers in a decision to put the artificial intelligence assistant on more gadgets, the firm declared in San Francisco at its developer conference.

“Bixby 2.0 will be omnipresent and accessible on all and any devices,” claimed executive vice president of Samsung, Eui-Suk Chung, to the media in an event to the reporters. “This indicates having the brainpower of Bixby, fueled by the cloud, act as the control center of your gadget ecology, comprising TVs, mobile phones, home speakers, refrigerators, or any other linked technology you can think of.” The decision puts Bixby and Samsung squarely in rivalry with Alexa, the program of artificial intelligence fueling linked speakers of Amazon and on many 3rd-party gadgets comprising cars and appliances. Also opposing in the segment are Microsoft and Google, which have their personal digital assistants that can be utilized for connected vehicles and smart homes.

While the first version of Bixby got mixed opinions, Chung claimed that the 2.0 iteration will be a influential clever assistant platform that will bring a linked experience that is personal, ubiquitous, and open. He dubbed Bixby 2.0 a basic leap forward for artificial intelligence assistants. “Today’s assistants are helpful, but eventually still play a restricted role in lives of people,” Chung claimed to the media. “People utilize them to answer trivial questions, set reminders and timers, and many more. We view a world where artificial intelligence assistants play a huge role, an intellectual role, where one day the whole lot from our handsets, to our sprinkler system, or to our fridge will have some sort of cleverness to assist us flawlessly interact with the entire tech we utilize every day.”

When Bixby was rolled out, it was billed as a network to manage almost all tasks in smartphone apps.