Baghdad Suffers Repeated Attacks 27 Dead

Today, 27 people have died in a suicide car bombing and other multiple attacks on the city of Baghdad.

The suicide car bomber drove to the busy Bab al Maudam area, which was packed with shops before it detonated. Eleven people were killed and 22 wounded in the blast.

Other bomb attacks in the city killed sixteen people and wounded dozens, according to officials.

None of the officials could speak publicly about the attacks, so they spoke anonymously.

Officially, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but they fit the pattern of Islamic State. The group has attacked Baghdad repeatedly over the last week and killed at least a 100 people.

Earlier today, a car bomb drove through a market killing nine, while four bombs, planted in commercial areas and targeting security killed seven.

In the market attack, the car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable stall in a mostly Shi’ite area. Sunni extremists often target security forces and Shi’ite Muslims.

IS has delivered a series of terrorist attacks while fighting Iraqi coalition forces in the northern city of Mosul. Fierce fighting has been ongoing since October and so far Iraqi forces have recaptured a quarter of the city from IS.

A new operation was announced today for Iraq forces to recapture IS-held towns close to the Syrian border.

Maj. Gen. Qassim al-Mohammadi said IS would be dislodged from the towns of Rawah, Anah, and Qaim in the western Anbar province. All the towns fell to IS in the summer of 2014.

The Iraqi forces are backed by the U.S. In a recent offensive last week in Mosul, the biggest ground offensive since the invasion of Iraq in 2003 began. This is the closest American troops have been to the frontline for a considerable amount of time.

In 2014 U.S backed forces drove IS from main cities of Anbar, Ramadi, and Fallujah.