Apple Might Export Only Half The Number Of iPhone X In 2017

iPhone X of Apple is the most-expected handset of 2017. While shipping holdups were being expected, a latest report recommends that just 50% of the number of handsets will be exported in 2017. As per a report in The Nikkei Asian Review, the Cupertino-based major is anticipated to export only 20 Million units in 2017. This number is 50% of what was anticipated. Those hanging around for the iPhone X may just have to hang out a tad bit more. Apple iPhone X from October 27, 2017, will be up for pre-order and on November 3, 2017, will go on sale.

The main factor for the lowered number of handsets is technological problems in elements that are utilized for the much-hyped feature of facial recognition. Various reports in September before the roll out of iPhone X had rumored that 45 Million units might be exported in 2017. If the rumor does come accurate, the Cupertino-located tech major will take a huge hit in trades. With most users skipping iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 in order to get their hands on the new iPhone X, this news will arrive as a distress.

Traditionally, Apple has always traded a bug number of units of its handset in the initial couple of days. For example, Apple traded 13 Million units of iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6 during the first weekend in 2015. Pre-orders for iPhone X will begin next week in 55 nations all over the globe, comprising India. The smartphone is pipelined to strike retail market a couple of months later. Apple has given the price tag to the iPhone X, which arrives in 2 storage version 64 GB and 256 GB, of Rs 89,000 (64 GB version) onwards in the country. The 256 GB variant has a price tag of Rs 102,000 setting a new record for pricing of mainstream handsets.

The holdup in manufacture might push the entrance of the smartphone to December. For now, the iPhone X is believed to hit the market beginning from November in first wave of nations, which also comprises India.