Amazon Is Providing Discounts On Samsung Handsets

Amazon, the e-commerce major, is organizing Samsung Carnival days beginning from November 8, 2017, and ending on to November 11, 2017. As fraction of the sale, Amazon will be providing discounts on electronics, smartphones, and home appliances from Samsung.

During the period of sale, Amazon will be providing discount of almost Rs 2,000 on hard drives by Samsung and discounts of almost Rs 5,700 on handsets from Samsung. In addition to this, the firm will also be offering almost 20% off on home appliances and 30% off on TVs.

Purchasers of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will receive a cash back of almost Rs 4,000 if they make the transaction employing credit card of HDFC Bank. In addition to this cash back, there is also an exchange scheme of almost Rs 9,500 with the handset.

If you are aiming to purchase a budget section handset of Samsung then you can either opt for the Galaxy On5 Pro or the Galaxy On7 Pro. Both the handsets are obtainable at a flat off of Rs 1,000. The Galaxy On5 Pro can be obtained with a price tag of Rs 6,990, while the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro can be purchased with a price tag of at Rs 7,990. There is also an exchange scheme of almost Rs 6,500 accessible on both the handsets.

In the mid range price section, Amazon is offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy A7 and Samsung Galaxy A5. The Samsung Galaxy A7 is accessible at a flat discount of Rs 5,700. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A7 with price tag of Rs 21,990 and can also benefit the exchange scheme of almost 9,500. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A5 has a price tag of at Rs 18,990 post the flat off of Rs 9,500.

In addition to the above-mentioned handsets, Amazon is also providing exchange schemes on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Max. The e-tailer is providing an exchange scheme of almost Rs 11,000 on all 3 handsets.

So friends, hurry up and get your favorite handsets as soon as possible before the sale ends.