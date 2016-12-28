Amazon Has Topped Itself This Christmas

Online retailer Amazon has taken full advantage of the holiday rush and America’s obsession with convenience in 2016. Amazon Prime’s same-day delivery service offered more than other retailers, with its last delivery ordered on Christmas Eve and arrived at the customers’ home just hours after the order was placed. Amazon Prime offers shoppers free two-day shipping for a $99 a year fee.

Enhanced facilities with 45,000 robotic units worked with seasonal workers driving the force of Amazon’s last minute shopping service. The company experienced a 56% increase in mobile app shopping and 72% of the orders placed on December 23rd were made on mobile devices, making it the most successful day ever for Prime Service. Surprisingly Oreo cookies were one of the most popular items purchased. December 19th was the companies’ peak shopping day. Since the season began in November, Amazon delivered more than 1 billion items besting their 2015 numbers five times over.

The product topping the Amazon list this year is manufactured by the company itself, the Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. The devices feature Alexa, a virtual assistant embedded in them. Following the Echo was the Fire TV stick, Fire tablet and Echo. TV’s also flew off those fulfillment center shelves. The Samsung 32-inchSmart LED TV led the pack. Amazon reports that customers purchased enough 4K TV’s to top Mount Everest 9 times.