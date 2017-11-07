Amazon Aims New Corporate Office In Vancouver

Amazon.com Inc. claimed last week that it will a start 2nd head office in Vancouver, increasing its staff by 2x in the city of western Canada by beginning of 2020 as it seeks to click into a rapidly increasing local tech labor force. The Seattle-located company claimed that the Vancouver growth has been in the operations for quite some time and is not associated to the fiercely challenged war by cities all over North America to land the $5 Billion 2nd head office of the e-commerce company.

“These will be hugely tech, software engineering, and non-tech jobs, and they will be contributing to goods that are used all over the world,” general manager for the Vancouver office, Jesse Dougherty, claimed to the reporters in an interview. The Vancouver growth follows as firms in the U.S. have grappled to lock visas in a timely fashion to introduce foreign employees to fill highly technical and skilled jobs.

Administration of President Donald Trump has made it harder for skilled foreign people to operate in the U.S., hurdling visa applications more frequently than at almost any point below Barack Obama, the former President of the U.S. Tech firms have come to depend on such visas to fill most of extremely specialized jobs. Amazon spokespersons did not reply questions on if the new office was in effort to hurdles importing overseas talent to its offices in the U.S.

“Amazon likes to employ the smartest individuals we can discover, and so Vancouver surely is a place where we love to get that development,” claimed Dougherty to the media. Canada rolled out a fast-track visa scheme for highly talented and skilled employees in June, as it looks to take benefit of harder immigration surroundings in the U.S. The growth will witness Amazon increase its labor force by 2x in Vancouver to almost 2,000 by beginning of 2020. The firm presently recruits almost 4,400 individuals in Canada full time. Amazon hires more than 380,000 all over the world, with almost 150,000 employing outside of the U.S.