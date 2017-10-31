Alcatel Plans An Income Worth $10 Million From PC And Tablets

Smartphone manufacturer Alcatel aims to gather $10 Million capital from its collection of tablet PCs, a section where it expects to cover 10% share in the market by the end of 2017. The firm has lately rolled out three fresh tablet PCs, the newest one being the “A3 10”. These will fight against goods from the stables of Samsung, Datawind, and Micromax, amongst others. “Tablet is a quite new category for our company. While we had goods in the global market, we have just commenced growing into the Indian market. We hope to end 2017 with 10% share of market in India,” Regional Director at Alcatel India, Praveen Valecha, told the media.

He further added that the firm anticipates the tablet PC domain will trigger incomes of almost $10 Million in this financial year. As per a research firm, business of tablet PCs in Indian market dropped to almost 7.6 Lakh units to 16% year-on-year in the January–March 2017 quarter. Weighing against the last October–December quarter, it was less by 6%. Samsung managed to garb 15% share in the market, while local Micromax had just 8% share in the market. Datawind carried on holding the peak position with 34% share in the market, pursued by iBall with 16% share in the market, the report added.

Internationally too, tablet PC businesses have been dropping (36.2 Million units in last quarter to 8.5%) given superior preference of consumer for smartphones. “The tablet PC market has dropped chiefly since there were no main devices in the Indian market. Also, many low-budget tabs ruined customer experience. Apart from this, there were factors such as Goods and Service Tax and demonetization. But, we hope the market to revitalize by beginning of Diwali,” Valecha added further. He claimed that the firm will also roll out 2 more gadgets in the Indian market to grow in the same category.

We guess that most of the foreign companies are now becoming aware about the potential of India and the Indian market. For now, it is for the good of the country that more foreign companies are investing, which may lead to the progress.