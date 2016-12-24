Afghanistan Mission Of NATO And America Finally Comes To An End!

NATO And America To Keep 13,000 Personnel In Afghanistan

After 13 long, tedious years, the NATO-led military alliance in Afghanistan has formally come to an end. After America pulls out its forces, the onus of fighting the Taliban will fall on the Afghan forces, which are relatively inexperienced. However, according to the commander of the International Security Assistance Force, U.S. Army General John Campbell, NATO and America are not abandoning Afghanistan altogether. As he said, “Our new resolute mission means we will continue to invest in Afghanistan’s future, our commitment to Afghanistan endures.” They will be keeping around 13,000 personnel in Afghanistan in order to help the developing army of the country tackle their internal problems. At the White House, President Barack Obama welcomed the move and said that a long and dangerous war had come an end.

Many Doubt The Abilities Of The Afghan Forces

Even though NATO and America think that Afghanistan is capable of taking care of itself, there are many doubters who think that the Afghan soldiers are sitting ducks for the Taliban due to their inexperience in the field. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Afghans are strong enough to protect themselves. While that may be true, international support and aid will be necessary to keep up their morale. New Afghan President Ghani has called on the militants to engage in peace talks. However, they responded by intensifying their attacks in Afghanistan.

Coalition Forces Receive Words Of Thanks

Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar praised and thanked the coalition forces for standing with Afghanistan and helping to rebuild the country. He also paid homage to the 3,500 NATO personnel who were killed and over 30,000 NATO personnel who were injured. In spite of the best efforts of the coalition forces, Taliban and insurgents have made gains in parts of the country to extend their influence over the past few years.