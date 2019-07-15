Spinach Supplement Heightens Athletic Performance—New Research

Spinach extract may enhance athletic performance and improve muscular performance. Study authors have recommended this supplement to be banned in sports. This veggie is rich in iron, calcium, and magnesium, and is termed a superfood. Spinach may prevent cancer and asthma, lower BP and aid diabetes management.

Current research analyzed another benefit, derived from spinach. Maria Parr of Freie Universitat led this research, examining ecdysterone effects on muscle strength and athletic performance. Contained in spinach, ecdysterone belongs to the phytosteroid group. Previous studies show ecdysteroids having multiple benefits. Ecdysterone was alleged to be used by Russian athletes at the Olympics as a supplement.

Ecdysterone also aids protein synthesis function in various skeletal muscles. Vivo and in vitro tests show ecdysterone to be more potent compared to methandienone. The study appeared in the AoT journal. Prof. Parr, along with her team, studied 46 athletes in 2 groups, one receiving a placebo and the other receiving spinach extract.

The latter group also received ecdysterone supplements for understanding its effects. Urine and blood samples were analyzed. Performance enhancing supplements, which are prohibited, were also screened for. The latter groups showed muscle mass gains. These findings were also replicated in vitro tests. Ecdysterone was shown to interact with estrogen receptors.

Urine and blood tests revealed no kidney or liver toxicity. Prof. Parr claimed this data to show how ecdysterone may augment sports performance.

The researchers concluded by calling for ecdysterone to be added as a prohibited substance in sports, under anabolic agents. Due to its performance boosting abilities, it could be used as an effective doping agent.

Two ecdysterone pills were given daily, which amounts to consuming 250–4000 grams of spinach a day if low dose effects are to be replicated. For mimicking high dose effects, consumption of 1–16 kg daily had to be done daily for ten weeks.