Trucks And SUVs Segment Couldn’t Hold Sale Fall Of 2019

Sales of cars fell in the first half of 2019 in the United States. And analysts do not think the rest of the year will be simpler. General Motors Co. said Tuesday that sales in the United States fell 4.2% in the first half. Fiat Chrysler car sales in the first six months of the year fell 2%, despite the best June in its history for more than 10 years. And Toyota Motor North America’s sales fell by 3.1% at the end of June.

GM announced a 1.5% drop in sales in the second quarter of 2019, the phase sedan manufacturer in its class. Chevrolet sedans and compact cars have in some cases recorded smaller sales as well as double digits for almost all truck models. The GMC Canyon intermediate car achieved a record turnover of 18,863 units in the second quarter.

SUVs and crossovers Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC GM generally have positive sales, but not enough to improve results. Average transaction prices hit a record high of $ 37,126 in the second quarter.

Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet car brands had lower sales in the first half. GMC sales increased by 2.9% through and including June.

Fiat Chrysler moved 206,083 vehicles in June, a 2% increase over last year, mainly due to Ram pickups, which posted the highest monthly sales since separating the Dodge brand trucks in 2009. However, the Jeep slowed in the first half, 12% lower in June and 8% since the beginning of the year.

The month of June also marked the last month that FCA would release monthly sales. The automaker will join competitors General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. to launch quarterly revenue from the third quarter. GM publishes its results for the second quarter on Tuesday. Ford will announce its results on Wednesday.