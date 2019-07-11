Mice Research Suggests Budding Treatment Approach For Multiple Sclerosis

For decades, medical scientists have known that an efficient way to deal with multiple sclerosis (MS) would be to control the human immune system. Researchers highlighted that the debilitating disease is triggered due to the immune system’s “erroneous” attack on tissues in the brain and spine. But, this type of treatment might cripple the human body’s capability to control widespread infections. And this might lead to more severe conditions or even demise.

The model treatment for every autoimmune disease would protect the immune system’s capability to guard the body. Recently, a research team published their study in The Journal of Neuroinflammation reporting advancement toward this model. After “knocking out” Oct1, a transcription factor, investigators witnessed a key reduction in signs in mice with MS-like disease. More significantly, the mice were able to preserve most of their capability to clear viral infections.

On a similar note, scientists have found a novel autoimmune disease. Researchers highlighted that this disease is specifically caused by testicular cancer. Using a recently developed diagnostic tool, the study revealed how cancer can trigger the immune system and target the brain. This situation can bring on a critical neurodegenerative disease.

Usually, the neurological diseases are tracked by employing a patient’s a bio-specimen sample to a small slice of a mouse’s brain tissue. The pattern of staining subsequently observed under a microscope, triggered by antibodies attaching to the brain tissue, can be employed to determine particular autoimmune diseases. For almost 20 Years, researchers have spotted a specific staining pattern that was only linked to testicular cancer patients who were also witnessing signs of ataxia, which is a neurodegenerative health condition. But, it was not clear exactly what antibody was triggering this particular staining pattern. A novel study appears to have lastly solved this very old mystery.