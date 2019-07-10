Machine Learning Help Determine Bladder Cancer With Its Stage

Bladder cancer is an extremely aggressive cancer that affects most of the people in the US. There are invasive and costly diagnosis procedure made for the diagnosis. Recently, a new non-invasive diagnostic technique has being developed using machine learning research conducted at the CureMatch Incorporated, San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), and Moores Cancer Center. The researchers Valentina Kouznetsova Igor and Tsigelny are together working on a machine-learning (ML) model so as to focus on patient’s metabolites and other chemical descriptors. The new tool helped precisely differentiate the bladder cancer stages. The bladder cancer patient’s experience early symptoms like pain at the time of urination, blood in urine, and more and the invasive techniques make it even more painful.

The new ML system helps patients know about their status and immediately consult an oncologist if needed for further testing. The early stages and even the last stages of bladder cancer mostly go untreated and thus, it is high time people start noticing for symptoms. The machine learning model relies on metabolites and other related genes data to verify if a patient has bladder cancer and at which stage. The American Cancer Society statistics showed that 81,000 Americans had bladder cancer in 2018 from which 17,000 died. The machine learning models is hoped to help lower the count. The computational tools can be used for diagnostics and monitoring of cancer progression.

The software called multi-layer perceptron (MLP) comprising the urine metabolites data of the patients and also the various stages of the disease was used. The technology analysis the chemical descriptor of the sets of metabolites with each stage of cancer and the profiles forms AI models.