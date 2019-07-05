Apple Shifts Production Of Mac Pro To China Amid Trade War Uncertainty

US Company Apple is now assembling its latest gen Mac Pro devices in China. The previous models of this product had been assembled in USA earlier. This news was reported in the WSJ journal. The Mac Pro had been introduced previously this month, with sales slated to start down this year.

This news comes on the heels of Apple warning US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer about how the current tariffs imposed on China could hurt Apple’s contributions to USA’s economy. The current trade war between USA and China caused the company to think about shifting a portion of Apple’s production away from China, as per reports from WSJ and Nikkei last week.

However, the Journal stated that this shift of production to China from USA was intended to minimize shipping costs. The Chinese facility at Shanghai is closer and better connected with Apple’s suppliers located in Asia.

Apple will be collaborating with Quanta Computer for the assembly of its Mac Pro, costing $6000. Although the assembly is set to be in China, the company stated that the device was engineered and designed in USA, including components from the US as well.

President Trump had stated previously that Apple ought to remove its manufacturing facilities in China and shift them back to USA. Apple stated that the next-gen Mac Pro was engineered and designed in California, containing components from multiple countries, including USA, like all its other products.

It stated that it had manufacturing facilities across 30 US states, spending over $60 billion with a network of 9000 suppliers in the US. Their innovation and investment processes support over 2 million American jobs.

The final assembly of the products only constituted 1 stage in manufacturing. Apple could potentially shift assembly of these Mac Pro models if the trade war escalates. A better country, like Ireland, could be considered for establishing the new facilities.