More Data Needed For AI In Healthcare To Be Effective

AI is all set to advance innovation in various fields like drug development, diagnosis, personalized medicine, and step into doctors’ shoes in countries where they are few in number. However, challenges still remain as AI still isn’t powerful enough. Data availability is also low and in forms that can’t be understood by AI algorithms. With growing populations, doctors are struggling with crippling shortages, leading to the development of health advice – related apps & symptom checker applications that can fill this gap.

UK-based studies have shown that over 20% of patients don’t need a doctor to attend to them. They come with minor injuries and ailments, stated Jonathan Brown of Your.MD. However, the usage of apps as replacements is causing concern. Babylon, a health service provider, caused controversy when it claimed its AI chatbot to be as capable as an actual doctor. This has made other medical chatbot creators to underplay their chatbot’s abilities. Hadas Bitran stated that their bots were intended to support doctors. Since it was equipped with language processing and symptom check abilities, it could refer serious cases to actual doctors. Brown stated that these chatbots were only meant to be an aide and not actual replacements for doctors.

Dr. Swamianathan of WHO stated that there had to be a governance framework if AI was to be used in healthcare. WHO and ITU have created joint groups for evaluating and establishing AI standards in healthcare. She warned that such apps could cause harm. However, Bitran stated that where there was a scarcity of doctors, this app could come in handy. For instance, in African and remote areas, women had no proper access to resources. Therefore, smartphones are turning into diagnostic tools, with AI machines which can speed up diagnosis of blood and urine samples. AI, however, needs more data for proper results, which aren’t available in these regions.

Ibrahima Khaliloulah from Senegal stated that paper forms were still be used today. However, people are suspicious in developed economies of their government and WHO accessing their information without consent. Despite AI’s need for maximum data, people refuse to budge. Finding candidates for trials is also a problem, therefore most research goes untested. If AI is to function with maximum benefits, global databases must be opened up to it, with information from mass digitization drives across the world.