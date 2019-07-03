Lego, Along With Its Partners, To Acquire Merlin Entertainment For $6 Billion

Lego, one of world’s leading toy makers, has joined hands with the Blackstone Group and a Canadian pension firm to acquire Merlin Entertainment, a company well known for operating theme parks. Lego have offered 60 cents per share which rounds off the total evaluation for Merlin Entertainment around USD 6 billion. Lego is a private company and will imply the same to Merlin Entertainment as well. Merlin Entertainment will not be a part of the London Stock Exchange once the acquisition is completed.

Lego was founded in 1930 by the Kirk Kristiansen family and is still entirely controlled by them. The company had already brought 30 per cent shares in Merlin Entertainment. The popular theme park operators have been operating the Legoland, Madame Tussauds, wax museum, the Coca-Cola London Eye, and Peppa Pig World of Play. Lego has displayed an impeccable growth of late and managed to register a growth of 4 per cent in 2018. The company’s total revenue clocked USD 5.5 billion, much more than rivals Mattel and Hashro. While Lego has been committed to Merlin Entertainment from quite a while, Blackstone Group too has vowed to do what it takes to help the company grow as much as it can.

Talking of acquisitions, Visa is reportedly in plans to acquire Verifi. Verifi is one of the leading companies in technology solutions that help bring down the chargebacks. Visa confirmed the reports and stated that it would soon be acquiring the firm. The addition of Verifi in Visa’s arsenal will help them include more and more payment methods across the globe. Visa’s security coupled with Verifi’s technology is bound to give users the best of online transactions. Visa will add Verifi’s upgraded chargeback tools to its risk management tools, already including the ones which are delivered by CyberSource and CardinalCommerce.