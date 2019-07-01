Kano And Microsoft Are Rolling Out A Build-Your-Own Computer Windows 10 Kit

The educational startup recognized for making build-your-own PC kits for children, Kano, has joined hands with Microsoft to make a DIY touchscreen device that operates on Windows 10 S. This OS is a lite edition of the original operating system. Dubbed as Kano PC, the laptop almost reflects a Surface PC design, with an 11.6” screen that attaches onto a keyboard case. Everything about the new device (from the added apps that motivate tinkering with sound & touch to the transparent rear that discloses the modular parts of the PC) is developed “particularly for the classroom in 21st century.

Kano’s launched DIY PC kits before, but they were fueled by Kano’s own OS and Raspberry Pi 3s. But this time, it can operate on complete Windows 10 (although in S Mode, which restricts it to only operate apps from the Microsoft Store.) The touchscreen device is fueled by a 1.44 GHz Atom x5-Z8350 Intel quad-core chipset, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. The storage is upgradable with a microSD card. There is a headphone jack, an HDMI port, 2 USB ports, microphone, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

Children can learn to accumulate their PC via instructions shown as a bit by bit storybook, and learn more from an app dubbed as “How Computers Work”, which also tells them to code and make emoji using binary code. An education version of Minecraft will be added in the device, together with other Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams and Paint 3D bundled in.

On a related note, when Microsoft launched in 2017 the Surface Book 2, it included a 15-inch screen alternative. While that offered the Macbook Pro some grave rivalry, it still began at $2,499. Now, the firm is providing a 15-inch Surface Book 2 configuration for a price tag of $1,999—a complete $500 less than the earlier entry level.