FTC Approves UnitedHealth’s Deal For DaVita Unit Purchase

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) disclosed this week that UnitedHealth Group has obtained anti-trust approval to purchase DaVita Inc’s urgent care and primary unit. Reportedly, this deal is finalized for about $4.3 Billion.

Reportedly, this deal is said to be a part of an attempt by health insurers to slash down costs by showing a more direct involvement in medical services. These attempts include moving patients to cost-effective as well as more accessible sites for non-life-threatening emergency or routine medical services. The FTC disclosed that the approval of this deal will be valid on condition that the firm will have to sell a Las Vegas facility to Intermountain Healthcare, Utah-based firm. In December 2017, the deal was revealed as $4.9 Billion. However, last December, the cost was reduced to reach about $4.3 Billion. DaVita is supposed to be rolled into UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, which holds about 30,000 doctors.

On a similar note, Intermountain Healthcare disclosed that it is partnering with R1 RCM, a revenue cycle management company. Reportedly, this collaboration is intended to create the Salt Lake City Technology and Innovation Center. Last week, the grand opening of this center took place.

In a statement, Marc Harrison, CEO, Intermountain, proclaimed that collaborating with R1 aligns with the firm’s philosophy of allowing those who are excellently skilled in key functional areas, such as revenue cycle management. He added that this will help the firm to provide excellent patient care. The Salt Lake City center, a 30,000-square-foot facility, will be employed in the evaluation, testing, and design of novel rev cycle management technologies for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. The center will also work as a client experience center where R1 is supposed to work with customers such as AMITA Health, Intermountain, Ascension, Quorum Health Corporation.