French Finance Minister Says, Renault–Nissan Alliance Is His Priority

Renault’s association with Nissan remains the priority of Bruno Le Maire, the Finance Minister, France, ahead of any additional consolidation with firms, including Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, he said this week. Le Maire told Europe 1 radio network, “It is not in our interest at all to weaken this alliance.” At present, the French Government holds Renault’s largest shares about 15%.

When requested to comment on reports that Mike Manley, CEO, FCA, had been in Paris last week, Le Maire replied that he had no issues at all if the Fiat head went to Paris to spend time. Il Sole 24 Ore from Italy reported that Manley had a meeting with Renault executives in Paris last week to start new discussions, citing anonymous people known with the matter. An FCA spokesperson refused to comment on this topic.

On a similar note, Nissan came into the news as it disclosed plans to set up an electric vehicle training center. This decision by the firm is a part of its shift to a new headquarters in the south-east suburb of Mulgrave, Melbourne as it prepares to reveal the 2nd generation electric Leaf.

The latest training facility is supposed to be used for training regional Nissan dealers, engineers, and service personnel. Reportedly, these training will be focused on the maintenance and operation of the novel all-electric models being offered by the firm. This is said to be a move that will bolster Australia’s rising EV industry. In July 2019, Nissan will roll out the next generation all-electric Nissan Leaf to the Australia market. Recently, the latest Nissan Leaf model was awarded a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. In a statement, Martin Pakula, Minister for Jobs, Victoria, said, the latest move demonstrates that Victoria holds the skilled workers that global firms need. He added that this would lead the nation in advanced automotive design, manufacturing, and engineering ability.