The Paris Air Show: Better Playing Field For Boeing Rival

American airplane manufacturer Boeing’s presence at the Paris Air Show may not be as flashy as every year due to the grounding of its most popular plane which will give ample opportunity for its rival Airbus to showcase its power. Boeing’s best seller 737 Max has been grounded by airline companies across the world since March this year due to two fatal air-crashes that happened within five months of each other and killed 346 people. Regulators have still not cleared the planes for flying forcing all operators to cancel flights of these planes till September though this has hit their schedules during peak summer season.

Boeing announced that it will brief both airline customers and suppliers about changes that have been made to the 737 Max at the Paris Show which starts this week. Crash investigators had held the plane’s stall prevention technology responsible for the two crashes. Boeing has since then declared that it has fixed that software flaw but regulators have not declared the planes fit to fly as yet. Boeing stated that the air show will provide them an ideal platform to meet with partners, suppliers and customers to engage with them and reinforce its commitment to safety.

The Paris Air Show as also likely to be the launch pad this year for Boeing to announce its new aircraft but according to analysts it has shelved all plans for a new plane due to safety concerns about its prize products and questions surrounding its certification. Airbus hinted last week at a media briefing that it may soon launch Airbus A#@!XLR which will be an extended version of its narrow bodied A321LR plane. The single-aisle plane can provide required range without extra expense of a wide-body plane and may be able to win over new customers before official announcement of Boeing’s new twin-aisle plane. After Paris Show in June 2011 American Airlines had purchased 460 new planes from both Boeing and Airbus that had included 260 Airbus planes with new fuel efficient engines.