Oil Market Under Pressure With Over Supply And Slowing Demand

The oil market was able to remove its supply glut a few months ago with over-tightening. Just when the OPEC was thinking of raising production levels, there is a huge price slide hitting the oil market.

The OPEC + countries are having a discussion on the future of oil prices. Even a drop to levels of $40 per barrel was expected among the concerned crude oil producers, in their discussion on Monday.

Alexander Novak the Russia Energy Minister has said that further decisions have to be taken after events unfold in June. After his meeting with the Oil Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih, he says a deeper analysis has to be made to take further action.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has however remarked that the Russian economy is more diversified and has no immediate need for wanting oil prices to be quoted higher. However, it is a must that oil prices have to remain high for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, in turn, is talking about investments in Russia through multiple projects. They are expecting Russia to extend their support in production cuts, say analysts.

Oil prices have fallen the worst, since the financial crisis that arose a decade ago. With demand lowering and shale oil from the U.S. bringing in excess supply, the scenario is not good, says Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats. The trade war between the U.S. and China is worsening the situation, bringing in a fear of a global slowdown.

Manufacturing index is falling across the globe, says market strategist Bill O’Grady from Confluence Investment Management. He, however, says that their forecast for crude prices at $70 per barrel remains unchanged. Russia and OPEC countries will continue to do everything to guard a major selloff and prevent an oversupply in the market so that prices will remain higher, he says.

Saudi Arabia has further cut down its oil production this month.