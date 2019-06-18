Paris Air Show: Opportunity For Airbus, Boeing To Reverse Near Empty Order Books For 2019

The International Paris Air show to be held on Monday will hopefully act as the venue where Boeing and Airbus can change their fortunes that have been dwindling since the past many months.

The continued US-China trade war has made matters worse for the airlines and the International Air Transport Association has cautioned a huge fall in industry profits as global trade has taken a beating. Both cargo and passenger traffic is expected to be impacted and airlines will have to work very hard to achieve reasonably good results.

Boeing problems are of serious concern with the grounding of their 737 Max showing no signs of being lifted. Deliveries have dropped in comparison to the previous year and so has production and the last two months witnessed a zero order book for the airline. All energies of Boeing are for now totally focused on resurrecting their Max planes. The Paris Airshow will be the place where Boeing will be the cynosure of media attention who will want to know the timeline for its 737 Max to return back to the skies.

The fate of Europe’s Airbus is no better. The airline cancellations far outweighed fresh orders with a majority of the cancellations coming from the Emirates. There were just 5 orders for April while a single order for a private buyer in May. As Airbus celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019 expectations are high that the plane maker may announce a suite of deals at the Paris air show as part of its celebrations.

If an announcement of Airbus’ A321LR, the airline’s extended range version is made it sure is bound to be the focus of all attention. The 8,300 km extended range offered by the plane is believed to compete with a 797 or any New Midsize Airplane likely to be brought out by Boeing in the very near future.