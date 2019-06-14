Corporate America’s Cash Hoarding Declines Following Tax Overhaul

As per Moody’s Investors Services report that was released recently, nonfinancial companies in the US were holding onto nearly $1.69 trillion in cash by end of 2018 but that represented reduction of 15 %of its funds in 2017 which stood at $1.99 trillion. The decline is most likely due to tax overhaul followed by strong growth in economy that led to massive share buybacks. Richard Lane of Moody’s said in the report that better access to global cash after the tax overhaul aggregate cash balances are likely to fall. Five of the largest cash rich firms in US namely Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet brought down their combined cash deposits by $111 billion.

Though Apple held nearly $245 billion in cash by 2018 end it represented downfall of 17 % from 2017 as per Moody’s. These funds are being invested in large acquisitions which according to Moody’s data are up by 15 % and worth $405 billion though dividend expenditure also rose modestly. Positive growth of the economy was also witnessed in growth of manufacturing and software sector which led to job creation while these sectors grew by 12 % or nearly $851 billion.

Share buybacks without stock issuance rose by 99 % said Moody’s with tech companies indulging in buybacks worth nearly $260 billion. Though Oracle was the first one to buy back its shares, Apple bought back $71 billion worth shares that was double the repurchase made by Oracle. Buybacks says Moody’s was largely influenced by tax reform that gave tax incentives to corporates to repatriate cash in overseas location some of which had been just sitting idly. Buybacks of this kind are unlikely to continue in 2019. The ongoing trade war between China and United States has destabilized business atmosphere and decelerated growth of economy and economic activity has fallen down from levels a couple of years ago making it difficult for companies to plan ahead.