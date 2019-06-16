Finally, NASA’s Tech Demo Payload Ready To Take Off On Falcon Heavy This Month

After several years of delay NASA’s technical team has announced that its technical payloads are ready to fly and they will be taken into space by Falcon Heavy spacecraft by end of this month. These four payloads which are part of agency’s Space test Program 2 will be taking flight from Kennedy Space Center on 24th June. Though it was earlier scheduled for 7th June its officials that are overseeing this mission called STP-2 rescheduled to integrate satellites flying on that mission. The launch of STP-2 was acquired from Space X way back in 2012 in anticipation of launch in 2015 but issues with Falcon Heavy’s development led to continuous delays. The first launch of Falcon in Feb 2018 led to inordinate delays in STP-2’s plans and this will be the heavy rocket’s third launch following its inaugural flight and Arabsat-6A launch that occurred in April.

The payloads now include a mix of combination of four standalone satellites that will be hosted on STP-2 spacecraft. Principal investigator for the mission at Ball Aerospace Christopher McLean told that benefits of the “green” propellant go way beyond being just environment friendly. The Deep Space Atomic Clock of NASA built by General Atomics will also fly as part of its Orbital Test Bed satellite and a spacecraft equipped with a clock like this could determine position its geographical location by simply receiving signals from earth.

One of the payloads on STP-2 is Space Environment Testbeds comprises of four tech demonstrations which will study about effect of spacecraft electronics on space radiation. NASA’s heliophysics division director Nicola Fox stated that they need to find out how electronics will function so they don’t overdesign their spacecraft according to conditions in space. The fourth payload of NASA on STP-2 is the Enhanced Tandem Beacon Experiment which comprises of three unit cubesats that will enable scientists to study bubbles in ionosphere.