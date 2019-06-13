StyleSnap By Amazon Puts Fashion From Images In Your Shopping Cart

Amazon is launching out a function that will make it simpler to duplicate a style in a magazine spread or a look you have seen on Instagram. At the firm’s re: MARS (machine learning, automation, robotics, and space) 2019 event, Amazon declared a forthcoming tool dubbed as StyleSnap for the Alexa application. StyleSnap will employ AI to make fashion suggestions from Amazon on the basis of user-given pics. There is no word on when the functionality will be launched.

To employ StyleSnap, consumers click on the camera logo in the Alexa app’s corner and snap a pic of the fashion look they expect to duplicate. Amazon will then answer with a catalog of suggestions of similar products. By depending on deep-learning tech, StyleSnap can differentiate between various styles of clothing such as flannel shirts or flare and fit dresses, going further than just parsing out pattern or color. In different words, a pic of a midi leopard skin skirt will return same midi skirts, not just other types of leopard skin clothes. The function will also take factors such as price range, brand, and customer reviews into consideration.

On a related note, L’Oreal (the cosmetics giant) declared in 2018 that it was purchasing ModiFace (AR beauty app maker). Since then it is set up virtual makeup try-ons all over a number of its own products, letting users to test various shades of makeup in selfie or a live video of themselves. Now, the AI-based beauty tech is arriving to Amazon.

Amazon mobile consumers in Japan and the US will be capable of trying out Live Mode using the Android app, with iOS projected for roll out later in 2019. Employing the front camera, users can digitally try on various shades of lipstick, with the help of AI-based analysis of data offered by make-up brands, as well as descriptions and images seen on social media.