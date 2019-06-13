Spotify Inks With The Obamas For A Special Podcast Agreement

If it was not already obvious by now, Spotify is gambling big on podcasting and it has landed one more huge catch with its newest deal. Michelle Obama and ex-President Barack Obama’s production firm, Higher Ground, will make exclusive podcasts for the streaming service. Both Obamas will make an entry on some of the shows.

Below the multiyear agreement, the Obamas will produce and develop podcasts all over a number of subjects with a new department of their firm dubbed as Higher Ground Audio. “We are happy to have the chance to magnify voices that are too often silenced or ignored altogether, and via Spotify, we can share those cases with the globe,” claimed Michelle Obama to the media in an interview.

“We have always believed in the value of thought-provoking, entertaining conversation,” claimed ex-President Obama. “It assists us create connections with one another and open ourselves up to new concepts. We are keen about Higher Ground Audio since podcasts provide an unusual chance to make people smile, boost productive dialogue, and make people think, and, expectantly, bring us all a little nearer together.”

Spotify lately purchased Gimlet Media (major podcast producer) as well as Anchor (podcast creation platform). It is also trialing curated podcast playlists. In the meantime, the deal symbolizes one more primary association for the Obamas with a new media firm. Higher Ground unveiled its first slate of shows in April for Netflix. But they are not the first presidential family to enter into podcasting—Chelsea and Bill Clinton made an entry in a show dubbed Why Am I Telling You This? last month.

