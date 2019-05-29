Scientists Found Placental Stem Cells That Revive Heart After Heart Attack

Scientists at the ISMMS (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai) have stated that stem cells gained from the placenta called Cdx2 cells can reform healthy heart cells subsequent to heart attacks in animal models. The study was published in the PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). This research may represent a new treatment for recreating the heart and other organs. Hina Chaudhry—Principal Investigator from the ISMMS—said, “Cdx2 cells have in the past been thought to only produce the placenta in untimely embryonic development, but earlier were never shown to have the capability to revive other organs, which is why this is quite exciting. These results might also show the way to regenerative treatment of other organs, in addition, the heart.”

Chaudhry further added, “They almost appear like a super-charged populace of stem cells, in that they can aim the spot of an injury and travel openly to the injury via the circulatory system and are capable of avoiding rejection by the mass immune system.” This team of researchers had earlier discovered that a mixed populace of mouse placental stem cells might help the hearts of pregnant female mice to recover following an injury that can otherwise cause heart failure. In that research, they showed that the placental stem cells transferred to the mother’s heart and openly to the position of the heart injury. The stem cells then projected themselves as beating heart cells to assist in the repairing process.

