Scientists Advance Electricity-Based Dressing To Heal Wound Infections

The scientists at IU’s (Indiana University) School of Medicine have discovered a mode to charge up the battle alongside bacterial infections via electricity. The work was conducted in the labs of the ICRME (Indiana Center for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering) by Sashwati Roy, Ph.D. and Chandan Sen, Ph.D. The study has led to the advancement of a dressing that utilizes an electric field to disturb biofilm infection. Their research was published in the journal Annals of Surgery. The bacterial biofilms are slimy, thin films of bacteria that are formed on some wounds counting post-surgical or burns infections, plus following a medical device—like a catheter—is placed in the body.

These bacteria produce their own electricity by utilizing their own electric fields to commune and outline the biofilm, which drives them more difficult and hostile to treat. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates 65% of all illnesses are created by bacteria with this biofilm phenotype, whereas the NIH (National Institutes of Health) predicts that number is near to 80%. The scientists at IU’s School of Medicine are the first one to analyze the exercise of using an electric field-based dressing for treating biofilms rather than antibiotics. Researchers found that the dressing is not only unbeaten in battling with the bacteria on its own but when joined with other drugs can make them extra effective.

Recently, the IU was in news as its researchers developed a groundbreaking test for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). A cutting-edge blood test found by IU’s School of Medicine scientists can help in more accurately diagnosing military veterans and other people encountering PTSD, and possibly offer more precise prevention and treatments. The study was conducted by Alexander Niculescu—Psychiatry Professor—and was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. According to Niculescu’s observations, the blood test could precisely recognize people who are at jeopardy of stress disorders or are encountering them severely.